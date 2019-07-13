As Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) Valuation Declined, Portolan Capital Management Boosted by $1.05 Million Its Position; Permian Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake by $12.77 Million as Stock Value Declined

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99M, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.62 billion market cap company. It closed at $35.99 lastly. It is down 3.48% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 45,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 194,566 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, up from 148,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.04% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.76. About 285,434 shares traded or 3.27% up from the average. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 29.73% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Raises FY18 Adj EPS to $1.90 Or Higher; 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Expects the Acquisition to Be Accretive in Fiscal 2018; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET NAMES BROOKS PENNINGTON CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – BROOKS PENNINGTON lll (SONNY) HAS SUCCEEDED BILL BROWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brooks Pennington III Succeeded Bill Brown as Chairman of Board; 07/05/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO CENT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.90; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS PURCHASE OF GENERAL PET SUPPLY; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY APRIL 2018; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces Acquisition Of General Pet Supply

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soros Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 300,000 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.05% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Millennium Management Limited Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Laffer Investments accumulated 78,856 shares or 0% of the stock. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 811 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has invested 0.05% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 13.80M were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has 47,419 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. British Columbia Invest Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 209,433 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc has 89,702 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Co has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Amer Century Inc holds 0.06% or 1.43M shares in its portfolio. Korea Investment holds 955,146 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 10,888 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 2.58 million shares.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $357.99M for 6.71 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) by 1.07M shares to 747,958 shares, valued at $18.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc. by 17,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,030 shares, and cut its stake in Stamps.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).