As Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Polar Securities Trimmed Holding; Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Market Valuation Declined While Homrich & Berg Has Lowered Its Stake by $348,789

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 106,367 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 2.83% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $16.11; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 3 Ratings To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 09/04/2018 – Golub Cap BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 M in New Middle-Market Originations for Its Fiscal Yr 2018 2Q; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC 3Q EPS 39c; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Bdc Clo 2014 Llc; 17/05/2018 – PE Hub: Golub Capital looks to sell minority stake; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M), Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 70,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 507,501 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, down from 578,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.81. About 181,052 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 29.73% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS PURCHASE OF GENERAL PET SUPPLY; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brooks Pennington III Succeeded Bill Brown as Chairman of Board; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Expects the Acquisition to Be Accretive in Fiscal 2018; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brown Will Remain on Board; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY APRIL 2018; 04/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET NAMES BROOKS PENNINGTON CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet 2Q EPS 86c; 06/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT)

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.39 million for 14.14 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 8.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CENTA’s profit will be $51.29 million for 7.79 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Central Garden & Pet Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.44% EPS growth.