As Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) Stock Value Rose, Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Increased Its Position by $2.04 Million; Conns (CONN) Market Valuation Declined While Falcon Point Capital Upped Holding

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 78,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.40% . The institutional investor held 799,253 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.54 million, up from 720,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.93. About 102,199 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) has declined 28.84% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CENT News: 20/04/2018 DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 20/04/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT)

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Conns Inc. (CONN) by 51.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 59,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The institutional investor held 174,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, up from 115,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Conns Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $772.30M market cap company. It closed at $26.71 lastly. It is down 38.55% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 Million Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATES; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Adj EPS 56c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold CENT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.68 million shares or 3.29% less from 13.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp has invested 0.24% in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). Northern Tru reported 260,559 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Parkside Fin Natl Bank has 0% invested in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) for 85 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 12,014 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 5,244 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Llc invested in 182,500 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 14,340 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Company invested in 354,434 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 7,481 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. 14,207 were reported by Art Advsr Lc. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). Charles Schwab Investment reported 64,090 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0% in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT).

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 67,161 shares to 724,008 shares, valued at $145.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 75,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).

More notable recent Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: BRF, J & J Snack Foods, Beyond Meat and MGP – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Hot Penny Stocks to Consider Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Box (BOX) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Equifax Asks: Would you Fib on a Mortgage Application? – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Southwestern Energy (SWN) Down 6.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $87,670 activity.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Shein Oded had bought 3,000 shares worth $50,880 on Thursday, June 6. $453,184 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares were bought by MARTIN BOB L. HAWORTH JAMES H had bought 2,240 shares worth $39,565. The insider Wright Lee A. bought $100,170. $200,358 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was bought by Miller Norman on Tuesday, June 4.

More notable recent Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Conn’s Inc.: A Clear Runway For Strong Earnings And Operational Growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Conn’s HomePlus Opens New Distribution Center in Houston – PRNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 09/03/2019: CONN, TLRD – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Tilray, Conn’s, and Medicines Company Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.10, from 2.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold CONN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.98 million shares or 4.04% less from 22.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,468 were accumulated by Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 1,293 shares. Invesco holds 218,668 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP owns 2,098 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). 72,672 are held by Rice Hall James And Associates Limited. Rothschild & Asset Management Us Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) or 293,297 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Anchorage Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com holds 2.90M shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Citigroup invested in 17,311 shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 0% or 21,894 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 13,015 shares.