As Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) Share Value Declined, Holder Aurora Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Stake; Champlain Investment Partners Raised Holding in Waters (WAT)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) by 38.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 15,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,833 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $554,000, down from 38,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.69. About 241,147 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 29.73% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Expects the Acquisition to Be Accretive in Fiscal 2018; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces New Chairman of the Board; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brown Will Remain on Board; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/03/2018 Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Acquires Bell Nursery; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet 2Q EPS 86c; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Raises FY18 Adj EPS to $1.90 Or Higher

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Waters Corporation (WAT) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 12,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 838,625 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.09 million, up from 826,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Waters Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $220.23. About 493,998 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 19/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress such as Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Announces FY2018 Appropriations Letters & Omnibus Accomplishments; 19/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE; 18/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement in Response to FEMA’s Affordability Framework for the National Flood Insurance Program

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. 23,000 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $5.25 million were sold by King Ian. The insider SALICE THOMAS P sold $463,180. Kelly Terrence P also sold $304,423 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares. On Tuesday, February 5 Rae Elizabeth B sold $2.51 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 10,800 shares. 10,000 shares valued at $2.33M were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 913 shares valued at $206,694 was sold by Kim Francis.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 0.58% or 28,692 shares in its portfolio. Korea Inv invested in 0.07% or 61,608 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 2,130 are held by Cetera Advisor Limited Liability. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) stated it has 522 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1,000 were accumulated by Cacti Asset Limited Liability. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 13,288 shares. Parkside Financial Bank accumulated 92 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 14,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 199,015 shares. Smithfield Tru invested in 0.01% or 492 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Company accumulated 3,635 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 0.02% stake. Commerce Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 4,168 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company reported 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 316,690 shares to 253,805 shares, valued at $20.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc. Class A (NYSE:WDAY) by 307,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 753,210 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

