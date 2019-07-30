As Central Garden &Pet Co Com (CENT) Stock Declined, Shareholder Ftb Advisors Cut by $405,000 Its Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Held by Meritage Group Lp

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Garden &Pet Co Com (CENT) by 78.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 16,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,470 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114,000, down from 20,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Garden &Pet Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 29,833 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) has declined 27.57% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CENT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 20/04/2018 DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 20/04/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 498 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 152,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271.43M, up from 151,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $16.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1895.67. About 1.60 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 15/03/2018 – Carrefour buys majority stake in French meal delivery company; 15/03/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE REDUCED ATVI, NOW, BLK, AMZN, STZ IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CENT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 13.12 million shares or 4.76% more from 12.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,384 shares. 18,485 were reported by Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Commerce Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). North Star Investment Mgmt Corp reported 72,050 shares. Prudential Financial owns 0% invested in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) for 16,303 shares. Bessemer Grp invested 0% in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). Atlanta Capital L L C reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). Fmr Limited Liability reported 0% in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). California-based First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.08% in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). Vanguard Incorporated has invested 0% in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 15,925 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) for 262 shares. Financial Bank Of America De reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ferrari Nv Announces Cash Tender Offers on Certain Series of Euro Notes Issued by Ferrari Nv – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JetBlue (JBLU) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Global Payments (GPN) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises 2019 View – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PayPal: Another Unjustifiable Selloff That Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oil prices steady after falling to more than one-week lows – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co Com (NYSE:GM) by 14,672 shares to 116,591 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Developed World Ex (GWL) by 31,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 794,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,232 shares. Moreover, First Washington has 2.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,014 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Lc accumulated 0.66% or 59,043 shares. Green Square Limited Liability Com reported 1.37% stake. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Limited Liability Company reported 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 11,244 were accumulated by Fairfield Bush & Co. 215,657 were reported by King Luther Capital Management Corporation. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Inc Oh reported 161,985 shares. 368 were reported by Pettee Inc. The California-based Light Street Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 6.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 3.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Everence Management holds 2.89% or 9,286 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt owns 6,436 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio.