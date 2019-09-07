As Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Continental Advisors Has Cut Position by $919,586; Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Valuation Rose While Verition Fund Management Has Raised by $518,332 Its Stake

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 39,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 67,965 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 107,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.59. About 283,802 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 125.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 5,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The hedge fund held 9,218 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 4,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $110.95. About 495,025 shares traded or 2.59% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $82,327 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 126,767 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 25,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Grp Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Creative Planning holds 13,894 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Group reported 0.1% stake. Ota Fincl Grp Inc Limited Partnership owns 2.78% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 71,382 shares. Hillcrest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 392,622 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 38,343 shares. 37,831 are owned by Legal & General Public Limited Company. Gam Ag holds 99,300 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Knott David M has invested 0.07% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 12,722 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company invested in 993,369 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 283,661 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 4,601 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $65.34 million for 11.07 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 260,366 shares to 320,366 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 118,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt stated it has 145,965 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Quantbot Technology LP accumulated 8,412 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.19% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 0.1% or 192,140 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 701,393 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.06% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 169,554 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America reported 82,610 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. 2,294 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa. 8,130 are held by Ls Invest Lc. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 2,861 shares. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 6,784 shares.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 3,851 shares to 5,744 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 26,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,693 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).