As Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Stock Value Declined, Castine Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $2.47 Million; As Colgate (CL) Share Price Rose, Wendell David Associates Cut Holding

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 6,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,520 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 121,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 2.65M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 120.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 107,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 196,473 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 89,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.22. About 456,928 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 25.37% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP REPORTS ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $642.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 2,076 shares to 154,970 shares, valued at $36.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt (NYSE:DIS) by 5,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares to 795,203 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 90,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,445 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).