As Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Maltese Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.66 Million; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Decreased Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding as Share Price Rose

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 71,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 478,788 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP REPORTS ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 2,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 24,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, down from 27,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $169.49. About 677,859 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 0.22% or 483,705 shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 34,466 shares. Argent Tru has 29,351 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests reported 3,281 shares stake. Ifrah Finance Svcs stated it has 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Meiji Yasuda Asset owns 20,156 shares. 1,483 were accumulated by Fca Tx. Fort LP holds 0.51% or 15,939 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Cap Group Inc has 0.38% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Arrow Financial invested in 0.24% or 6,400 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 132,677 shares. -based Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Nelson Roberts Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,973 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.23% or 17,112 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chem (NYSE:APD) by 30,259 shares to 33,698 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc..

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 35,700 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 166,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

