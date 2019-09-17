As Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Share Price Rose, Maltese Capital Management Has Increased Its Position; Juniper Networks (Call) (JNPR) Holder Twin Tree Management LP Decreased Holding

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 16,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.55M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 147,101 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (Call) (JNPR) by 99.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 35,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8,000, down from 36,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.11. About 652,235 shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks topped estimates for first-quarter profit and the network gear maker forecast current-quarter revenue above expectations; 21/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Online Lottery Wagers to More than Double, Reaching $76 Billion by 2022, as Mobile Drives Demand; 09/03/2018 – Eucom: U.S. European commander visits troops participating in Juniper Cobra 2018; 29/03/2018 – DLA: Juniper Cobra 2018; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 26C; 08/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Toy Revenues to Grow by Almost 200% from 2018 to $18 billion by 2023; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Networks’ New Metro Fabric Modernizes Metro Service Delivery; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Sprouts, But Future Doesn’t Look Green; 23/03/2018 – JUNIPER NETWORKS NAMES MANOJ LEELANIVAS CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital III Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 30,300 shares to 74,000 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 30,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $82,327 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold CSFL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 90.98 million shares or 19.35% more from 76.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.17% or 292,609 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Monarch Prtnrs Asset Management Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 191,969 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp holds 56,509 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). 13,984 are owned by Advisors Limited Liability Co. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp accumulated 1.90M shares. Dana Inv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 91,609 shares. Wisconsin-based Broadview Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 56,993 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Incorporated accumulated 3,235 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) or 13,470 shares. Regions holds 1.81 million shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 69,487 were reported by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $114.12M for 18.27 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

