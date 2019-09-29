As Centerstate Bk Com (CSFL) Stock Value Rose, Teton Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $1.16 Million; Jrm Investment Counsel Trimmed Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Position by $576,264

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 44,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 157,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 202,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 201,228 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp Com (CSFL) by 195.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 50,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 76,411 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 25,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 715,549 shares traded or 19.78% up from the average. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.01M for 16.38 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold MNR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 3.58% less from 66.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bard Assoc Inc has invested 0.66% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Illinois-based North Star Mgmt has invested 0.41% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Aperio Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 41,197 shares. Stifel Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 108,561 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 2.62 million shares. Blackrock owns 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 8.50 million shares. Legal And General Pcl stated it has 339,656 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gru has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 20,640 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc holds 132,986 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Vanguard Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Nordea Invest invested in 0.01% or 333,192 shares.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 18 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $607,579 activity. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,998 worth of stock. LANDY MICHAEL P also bought $9,944 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, September 23. Rytter Katie bought 38 shares worth $500. $19,996 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by Nagelberg Allison. HERSTIK NEAL had bought 779 shares worth $10,002. Shares for $20,643 were bought by WOLGIN STEVEN B on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold CSFL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 90.98 million shares or 19.35% more from 76.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 193,829 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association accumulated 188,859 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Oakworth Cap Inc holds 5,558 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 505,361 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 2,458 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 9.08M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). 29,614 are held by Wesbanco Bancshares Inc. 13,984 were reported by Advisors Capital Ltd Liability Company. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 141,307 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 16,626 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Channing Cap Lc owns 1.76 million shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $82,327 activity.

