As Centerstate Bank Corp. (CSFL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Oberweis Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.04 Million; Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Shareholder Sailingstone Capital Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $15.65 Million

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 7.82M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The institutional investor held 29.61M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.88 million, down from 37.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $634.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.67. About 4.23M shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 10; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Laredo Petroleum; 09/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KLR Group Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laredo Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPI); 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q Rev $259.7M; 06/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q REV. 381.0M RINGGIT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT; 02/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 9

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp. (CSFL) by 58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 45,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 32,825 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $756,000, down from 78,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centerstate Bank Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 719,128 shares traded or 24.17% up from the average. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 26,000 shares to 39,137 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Materion Corp. (NYSE:MTRN) by 7,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold CSFL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 90.98 million shares or 19.35% more from 76.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Company LP holds 486,149 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% or 50,881 shares in its portfolio. 3,431 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Private Mgmt Gp stated it has 42,500 shares. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Pitcairn Com stated it has 11,328 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). 12Th Street Asset Ltd holds 1.95% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 310,162 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 111,970 shares. Oakworth invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Moreover, Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us has 0.11% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Lpl Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 12,333 shares. D L Carlson Gru Inc Inc invested 0.54% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Capital Investors holds 2.94M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $82,327 activity.

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What CenterState Bank Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSFL) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CenterState Bank Corporation Completes Acquisition of National Commerce Corporation – PRNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenterState Is An Attractive ‘Strong Getting Stronger’ Story – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $65.79 million for 12.24 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More important recent Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oil producers adding hedges; OXY accounts for more than half of increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Investors Who Bought Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 88% – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.