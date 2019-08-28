As Centerpoint Energy (Put) (CNP) Market Valuation Declined, Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Decreased Position; International Business Machs (IBM) Stake Raised by Modera Wealth Management Llc

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (Put) (CNP) by 66.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 82,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 41,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 124,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 5.10M shares traded or 18.12% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Profit Rises; 18/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Mobile Energy Solutions® provides uninterrupted natural gas service to New Mexico customers; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy announces completion of critical electric transmission line; 20/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms CenterPoint Energy’s Long-Term IDR at ‘BBB’; Revises Outlook to Stable from Positive; 05/03/2018 MFS Utilities Fund Adds CenterPoint Energy, Exits Calpine; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to Buy Vectren for About $6 Billion; 15/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SETS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 05/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEEN AS LEADING CONTENDER FOR VECTREN: DEALREPORTER; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $3,155 MLN VS $2,735 MLN

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 4.28 million shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc reported 8,172 shares stake. Drexel Morgan Com has 1.15% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,191 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,749 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Inc invested in 0.3% or 16,922 shares. Fil has invested 0.45% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 132,671 were reported by Huntington Savings Bank. Ballentine Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,096 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,561 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Community Comml Bank Na holds 3.62% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 127,118 shares. Independent Investors has 16,246 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Appleton Prtn Ma stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bartlett Limited Co reported 68,871 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund reported 17,692 shares. First Natl reported 23,070 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt accumulated 4,767 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 29,433 shares to 198,193 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

