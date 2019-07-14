As Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Stock Value Declined, Oppenheimer & Company Increased Position; Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Shareholder Bluemountain Capital Management Raised Stake

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 101.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 11,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,574 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, up from 11,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 3.54M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 02/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – TOTAL PROJECT CAPITAL COST IS APPROXIMATELY $285 MLN FOR BRAZOS VALLEY CONNECTION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – SECOND AMENDMENT WILL INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.7 BLN TO $3.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy reports 2018 annual shareholder meeting results; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 44C; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts CenterPoint Energy And Subs Rtgs On Watch Negative; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren, sources say [20:49 BST05 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY RESOURCES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenterPoint Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNP); 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Transaction Anticipated to Be Funded by Combination of Equity and Debt; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY TO BUY VECTREN FOR $72/SHARE; ASSUME DEBT

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 83.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 3,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,118 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $168.41. About 260,715 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Investments LP owns 4,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise reported 0.04% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Weiss Asset Mngmt LP holds 1.48% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 122,444 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 61,197 are held by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability accumulated 189,832 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.04% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Stephens Invest Management Lc owns 545,568 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.09% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 54,106 shares. 3,578 are owned by Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Company. Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 92,900 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Llc accumulated 0.78% or 583,523 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research Inc owns 54,491 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tygh Mgmt holds 2.45% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 97,920 shares.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 78,793 shares to 70,109 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 38,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,040 shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Euronet Worldwide Shares Popped 12% on Friday – Motley Fool” on February 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Discover Financial Up 36.1% YTD: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Euronet Worldwide Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Euronet Worldwide Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet (EEFT) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: CenterPoint Energy, McKesson and Coca-Cola – Investorplace.com” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CenterPoint Energy and Vectren complete merger – PRNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Defensive Utility Stocks Could Soar If Rates Stay Low and Volatility Jumps – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $122,880 activity.