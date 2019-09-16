As Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Stock Price Declined, Magnetar Financial Has Trimmed Stake by $636,244; Oz Management LP Stake in Pg&E (PCG) Boosted by $44.16 Million as Share Value Declined

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1790.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.12M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.58M, up from 112,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.86 million shares traded or 127.05% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 73.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 22,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The hedge fund held 8,119 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $232,000, down from 30,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 3.39 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES COMBINED 2020 POTENTIAL EPS $1.76-$1.98; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.60; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT BOOSTS ENABLE 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenterPoint Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNP); 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy To Buy Vectren For $72 A Share — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Scott Prochazka Will Serve as Pres and CEO of Combined Co; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 93,934 shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $224.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 330,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Solus Alternative Asset Limited Partnership invested in 934,000 shares or 4.7% of the stock. Jennison Assocs Ltd Llc owns 1.82M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oaktree Management Lp, California-based fund reported 1.22M shares. Nomura Holdings Inc owns 345,400 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sageworth Trust accumulated 1,817 shares. Jet Invsts Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 970,000 shares. Oz Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 2.12M shares. Mackay Shields Llc invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Pnc Financial Services Group Incorporated Inc holds 7,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 683 Cap Ltd Co holds 4.06% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 1.95 million shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department owns 159 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated accumulated 37,085 shares. First Personal Finance Service accumulated 550 shares. The Connecticut-based Silver Point Capital Lp has invested 37.52% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $220.97M for 16.96 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

