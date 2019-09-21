As Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Nomura Holdings Upped Holding; Middleton & Co Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Increased by $391,980

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 571.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 21,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 25,107 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $715,000, up from 3,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 5.18M shares traded or 18.21% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES HITTING HIGH END YR EPS EX ITEMS VIEW; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – QTRLY SHR $038; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Capital Structure and Resulting Credit Metrics Expected to Support Solid Investment Grade Credit Quality; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT AND VECTREN MERGER CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy and Vectren to Merge; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Four CenterPoint U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 05/03/2018 MFS Utilities Fund Adds CenterPoint Energy, Exits Calpine; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts CenterPoint Energy And Subs Rtgs On Watch Negative; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Rev $3.16B

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,531 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84 million, up from 24,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 191.43% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.08% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Bridgewater Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 431,155 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 0.05% or 33,993 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 100,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. M&T Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 56,155 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Chevy Chase Tru Hldg owns 425,881 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 155,177 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc invested in 429,961 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 71,619 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.05% or 1.63M shares. Prudential owns 463,295 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 13.28M shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $22.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Lodging Group Ltd by 17,515 shares to 11,200 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 78,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,196 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Education & Tec (NYSE:EDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Staley Cap Advisers invested in 20,356 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Congress Asset Com Ma reported 110,199 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance stated it has 0.91% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore holds 3,238 shares. Sigma Counselors holds 0.06% or 3,838 shares in its portfolio. Reliant Invest Mngmt holds 28,960 shares or 3.06% of its portfolio. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communications has invested 0.79% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ubs Oconnor Llc invested in 583,791 shares or 0% of the stock. Whitnell And Company reported 35,184 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. South Street Ltd Liability stated it has 4,710 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Lc reported 460,947 shares stake. Wafra Incorporated reported 0.58% stake. Df Dent Inc holds 5,107 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc invested 3.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ancora Ltd Liability Co reported 170,077 shares.

