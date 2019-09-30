As Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Shares Declined, Moore Capital Management LP Lifted Stake; Eii Capital Management Position in Extra Space Storage (EXR) Has Raised by $436,190 as Stock Rose

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 17.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 4,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 27,671 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, up from 23,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.82. About 693,424 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.01M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.18. About 4.95 million shares traded or 15.13% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to Buy Vectren for About $6 Billion; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Scott Prochazka Will Serve as Pres and CEO of Combined Co; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 07/03/2018 – CNP: Centerpoint is “flaring down a natural gas pipeline” by the Good Earth garden center. All is ok!; 19/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 23-24; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – ON A GUIDANCE BASIS, FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS WERE $0.55 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy reports 2018 annual shareholder meeting results; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – QTRLY SHR $038; 26/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy launches 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report using GRI standards

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:ESS) by 1,753 shares to 7,363 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,252 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp Com (NYSE:O).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,622 are owned by Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Victory Capital accumulated 8,256 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt stated it has 1.89 million shares. Vanguard Incorporated owns 20.91M shares. Fred Alger Incorporated owns 132 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 176,050 shares stake. First Manhattan invested in 1,500 shares. Comerica Natl Bank invested in 47,747 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mariner Lc reported 0% stake. 10,216 were reported by Palladium Partners Ltd Liability. Css Limited Liability Il invested in 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Csat Advisory Lp holds 406 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ci Invests, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 56,000 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Co holds 3.73% or 1.67 million shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Extra Space Storage: Fast Growing REIT In Recession-Resistant Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) CEO Joe Margolis on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Extra Space Storage: Outlook Favorable, But It Is A Hold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway holds 0.61% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 1.66M shares. Aperio Ltd holds 231,968 shares. Ajo Lp owns 1.30 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Nomura owns 25,107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 1.33M shares. Twin Cap reported 49,720 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 264,395 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc holds 0.05% or 49,776 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability Company owns 200 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 69,200 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 19,510 shares. Old Republic holds 1.21M shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 25,550 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Llc owns 35,786 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.