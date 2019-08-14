As Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Shares Declined, Holder Sun Life Financial Cut Stake; Harvey Partners Stake in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Increased by $376,000 as Shares Rose

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 10,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 34,518 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 45,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 2.51 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $3,155 MLN VS $2,735 MLN; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Transaction Anticipated to Be Funded by Combination of Equity and Debt; 09/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Breaking: CenterPoint Energy substation fire reignites in Texas City Wednesday morning. Details:…; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Vectren Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterPoint Energy, Inc. — VVC; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Rev $3.16B; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Centerpoint Energy Inc. Rating Outlook To Negative; Ratings Affirmed; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint agrees to acquire Vectren; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 6,426 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Rev $23.1M; 14/05/2018 – Bangor Aspen Dental Practice Moving To New Location For Easier Access To Care; 15/05/2018 – The Aspen Institute Names 10 Finalists for 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Aspen Dental to Provide Free Dental Care for Veterans During Nationwide Day of Service; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $106 MLN TO $116 MLN; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – HY REVENUE GENERATED BY GROUP GREW 11% TO R21,9 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Aspen Pharmacare eyes Saudi Arabia to expand infant milk business; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN RISES ON REPORT CEO WOULD CONSIDER MINORITY INVESTOR; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Debt Ratings Of Aspen And Xl Group Following A Change In Methodology; 30/05/2018 – ASPEN UNIVERSITY PROMOTES DR. ANNE MCNAMARA TO CHIEF NURSING OFFICER

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Plunging Interest Rates Have Utilities Back in the Spotlight: 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CenterPoint Energy’s Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,494 shares to 23,380 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 118,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Moreover, Manchester Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh holds 0.01% or 24,100 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 1.13M shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Co owns 125,117 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.44% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) or 91,306 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 764,319 shares. The New York-based M&T Comml Bank Corporation has invested 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). 9,570 were reported by Dupont Capital Mgmt. Moors And Cabot Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 60,859 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 781,251 shares. Carroll Financial Associates reported 0.03% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Brown Advisory has 82,193 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels: Gross Margin Is Key – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) CEO Donald Young on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aspen Aerogels to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 396,952 were reported by Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc. Harvey Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4.22% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1.00M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 98,285 shares in its portfolio. Granahan Inc Ma invested in 0.04% or 1.53 million shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 496,100 were reported by Bridgeway Cap Management. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) reported 440 shares. Needham Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.13 million shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 35,137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Awm Investment Inc invested in 4.17M shares or 0.43% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 14,261 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc holds 12,860 shares. First Republic Investment Management stated it has 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 2.59 million were reported by Oaktop Cap Ii Limited Partnership.