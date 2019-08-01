As Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Moors & Cabot Increased Holding; Allstate (Put) (ALL) Position Maintained by Twin Tree Management Lp

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Allstate Corp (Put) (ALL) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 32,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Allstate Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.47% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 3.39M shares traded or 109.60% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 104.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 46,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 91,224 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 44,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 8.28 million shares traded or 80.04% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE VECTREN CORP VVC.N; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Combined Co to Be Named CenterPoint Energy With Corporate Headquarters in Houston; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – SECOND AMENDMENT WILL INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.7 BLN TO $3.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT BOOSTS ENABLE 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint agrees to acquire Vectren; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT AND VECTREN MERGER CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 21,150 shares to 2,450 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nisource Inc (Call) (NYSE:NI) by 33,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

