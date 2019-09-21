As Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Market Value Declined, Regentatlantic Capital Has Lowered Position by $323,400; Meritage Portfolio Management Lowered Prudential Financial (PRU) Position by $823,655; Stock Price Declined

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 8,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 47,425 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, down from 55,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $89.08. About 2.99 million shares traded or 36.97% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 12/03/2018 – Prudential Provides $152 Million to Refinance Canada Solar Farms; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 30/04/2018 – Two Minnesota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Maine youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Beats on EPS, Sees Adjusted Operating Income Rise — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINL AUM $1.156T AS AT MARCH 31; 30/04/2018 – Two Massachusetts youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 10/04/2018 – PGIM INVESTMENTS SAYS ENTERED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND SPACE WITH LAUNCH OF PGIM ULTRA SHORT BOND ETF

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 11,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 35,027 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, down from 46,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 3.61 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES VECTREN BUY ‘MODEST’ ADD TO EARNINGS BY 2020; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SAYS ENABLE UNDERVALUED; WON’T SELL TO BUY VECTREN; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Expects Annual Guidance Basis EPS Growth Target of 5 to 7 % in 2019 and 2020, Excluding One-Time Items; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Will Assume All Outstanding Vectren Net Debt; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: CenterPoint to Buy Vectren for $72 Per Share in Cash; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – ON A GUIDANCE BASIS, FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS WERE $0.55 PER DILUTED SHARE; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.60

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio receives approval to adjust delivery prices and recover costs associated with pipeline safety and reliability – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) 4.5% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why CenterPoint Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CNP) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eni S P A (NYSE:E) by 21,876 shares to 33,638 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 6,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 33,993 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 548,618 shares. 1.35 million are owned by Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Fjarde Ap reported 0.1% stake. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.17% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc reported 4.06M shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.05% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) or 1.63M shares. Hanson Doremus Invest has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). First Allied Advisory Service has 0.01% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Lsv Asset Mngmt has 69,200 shares. Nomura Asset Management invested 0.03% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Com Financial Bank reported 18,666 shares. Profund Ltd Com stated it has 43,158 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Sun Life Fincl has 16,368 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $221.49M for 17.23 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

Analysts await Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $3.24 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.15 per share. PRU’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 6.87 P/E if the $3.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.14 actual earnings per share reported by Prudential Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.14 million activity. TANJI KENNETH had bought 2,500 shares worth $209,600 on Monday, September 9. 3,580 shares valued at $300,648 were bought by FALZON ROBERT on Monday, September 9.

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. and PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. declare an increase in distributions for September, October and November 2019 – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)â€™s Upcoming US$1.00 Dividend? You Have 2 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on February 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Prudential Buys Assurance IQ For $2.35B – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Prudential Financial, Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Sept. 13 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold PRU shares while 261 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 244.77 million shares or 0.75% less from 246.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Koshinski Asset Mngmt accumulated 6,661 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Pitcairn accumulated 2,249 shares. Shelton Management has 0.02% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 2,041 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Miles reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Gradient Invests Ltd Com stated it has 542 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Research & Mngmt has invested 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.38% or 180,931 shares in its portfolio. Returns Mgmt reported 141,305 shares. Coastline Company stated it has 0.04% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Com has 221,794 shares. Strategic Financial reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.45M shares.