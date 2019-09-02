As Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Market Value Declined, Nuveen Asset Management Decreased Position by $3.40 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined While Exchange Capital Management Has Cut by $1.39 Million Its Holding

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 113,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 123,691 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 237,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 4.36 million shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S LONG-TERM IDR AT ‘BBB’; REVI; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: CenterPoint Energy Resources to Benefit from Internal Spin of Enable Investment; 20/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 44C; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES VECTREN BUY ‘MODEST’ ADD TO EARNINGS BY 2020; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $3,155 MLN VS $2,735 MLN; 15/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SETS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Rev $3.16B

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 23,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 30,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity(R) Msci Health Care Etf (FHLC) by 19,871 shares to 82,226 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity(R) Msci Information Tech Etf (FTEC) by 12,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE:CMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.69% or 251,800 shares. Argyle Cap Inc reported 88,921 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Burke & Herbert Retail Bank & Tru, a Virginia-based fund reported 36,032 shares. 141,435 were accumulated by Cetera. Markston International Ltd Liability Company holds 779 shares. Park Natl Oh holds 569,545 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Moreover, Barbara Oil has 0.79% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Haverford Trust owns 0.79% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 717,188 shares. Bb&T Limited Com holds 0.95% or 1.67M shares. Pzena Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 14,666 shares in its portfolio. Whitnell And Commerce owns 8,941 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ontario – Canada-based Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Altfest L J & stated it has 208,803 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.11 billion for 11.73 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 145,899 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $28.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 17,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $217.95M for 15.73 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.