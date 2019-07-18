As Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Wbi Investments Has Trimmed by $2.33 Million Its Holding; Kepos Capital LP Has Lifted Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Stake

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 131.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 23,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 41,643 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, up from 18,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $144.97. About 445,593 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 77,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,830 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 155,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 2.89 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – SECOND AMENDMENT WILL INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.7 BLN TO $3.3 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 26/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy launches 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report using GRI standards; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy Vectren in $27b Valued Deal; 15/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SETS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Combined Co Expected to Have Electric and Natural Gas Delivery Ops in Eight States; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT BOOSTS ENABLE 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $122,880 activity.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CNP’s profit will be $165.72M for 21.98 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIE) by 129,706 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $28.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 152,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.09% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Hbk LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 16,893 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 75,692 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Strs Ohio has 1.52 million shares. Wetherby Asset reported 0.04% stake. Aviva Public Ltd holds 189,454 shares. Naples Global Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 0.34% or 42,706 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 543,504 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.06% or 131,520 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Llc reported 66,971 shares. Whittier Tru Com accumulated 0% or 318 shares. Moreover, Horizon Investments Lc has 0.05% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Amp Capital Invsts has 0.1% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 576,739 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 0.04% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Franklin Resources invested in 0% or 48,203 shares. Dean Investment Assoc Ltd Liability Corp reported 21,949 shares stake. Metropolitan Life New York reported 132,932 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp stated it has 194 shares. Charles Schwab Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 16,000 are owned by Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corporation. Cleararc Cap reported 1,425 shares stake. Gideon Cap Advisors stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Da Davidson & Co holds 0.02% or 9,039 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Co stated it has 1,377 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 15,801 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca, California-based fund reported 12,696 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 50,695 shares or 0.16% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.05% or 17,600 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. On Friday, February 1 WHITE ANA MARIA sold $367,337 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 2,303 shares. Another trade for 675 shares valued at $110,450 was made by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN on Tuesday, February 12. $643,757 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares were sold by Locoh-Donou Francois. On Friday, February 1 the insider Rogers Scot Frazier sold $450,080. The insider WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold $20,331. On Friday, February 1 the insider Pelzer Francis J. sold $41,630.

