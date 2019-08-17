As Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Market Valuation Declined, Hennessy Advisors Has Increased by $6.00 Million Its Holding; As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stock Price Rose, Glazer Capital Upped by $2.55 Million Its Position

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.60M market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 350,700 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 831,828 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.54M, up from 631,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 3.94M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – SECOND AMENDMENT WILL INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.7 BLN TO $3.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Rev $3.16B; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q REV. $3.16B, EST. $2.73B; 07/03/2018 – CNP: Centerpoint is “flaring down a natural gas pipeline” by the Good Earth garden center. All is ok!; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES VECTREN BUY ‘MODEST’ ADD TO EARNINGS BY 2020; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: CenterPoint Energy Resources to Benefit from Internal Spin of Enable Investment; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY RESOURCES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $3,155 MLN VS $2,735 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Profit Rises

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 5,000 shares to 23,000 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 29,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,942 shares, and cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 4, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Plunging Interest Rates Have Utilities Back in the Spotlight: 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenterPoint declares $0.2875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Management Inc accumulated 15,561 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hennessy Advsrs holds 1.19% or 831,828 shares in its portfolio. 7,096 are owned by Bank Of The West. Aspiriant Ltd Com owns 0.08% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 32,110 shares. Pictet Asset Management reported 2.95 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Stifel Fin stated it has 164,201 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Charter Tru reported 6,681 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 7,039 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 2.13M shares. Prudential holds 0.08% or 1.55M shares in its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 52,164 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership invested in 0.14% or 21,094 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust And Tru Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 34,363 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Ubs Oconnor Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 83,077 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 554,785 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 30,000 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 13,691 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset, Netherlands-based fund reported 42,127 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Llc has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,042 shares. Legal General Pcl invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). First Trust Advisors LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Panagora Asset Management reported 122,645 shares stake. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Qs Invsts Limited Liability reported 107,507 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Systematic Management Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 90,727 shares.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Apple Tops Q3 Estimates – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Quad/Graphics’s (NYSE:QUAD) Painful 60% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.