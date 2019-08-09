As Centene Del Com (CNC) Stock Rose, Somerset Trust Company Lifted Position; Cove Street Capital Has Lowered Tupperware Brands (TUP) Stake by $704,325

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 7,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, up from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.14. About 1.42M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 28,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The hedge fund held 440,064 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, down from 468,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $730.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 272,764 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Cuts 1Q View To Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 92c; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY Adj EPS $4.52-Adj EPS $4.67; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q EPS 70c; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Lowers First-quarter Earnings Guidance — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS REPORTS $200M SHARE BUYBACK; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q Net $35.7M; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.14-Adj EPS $1.19; 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (NYSE:CSU) by 526,546 shares to 3.14 million shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 104,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $562,354 activity. GOINGS E V bought $502,369 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 73,003 shares. Eulav Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 30,400 shares. Tudor Et Al accumulated 99,519 shares or 0.11% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 22,757 shares. Us State Bank De reported 7,758 shares stake. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited owns 77,446 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Com reported 104,039 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 0% stake. First Tru Advisors LP holds 81,149 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 63,012 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 21,030 shares. Euclidean Technologies Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 84,005 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Associate Lc has 0.7% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 187,930 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited holds 85,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.20 million for 5.86 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,866 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 22,379 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.05% or 171,841 shares. Holderness Invs holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 5,650 shares. Moreover, Lincoln National Corporation has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hbk Invests Limited Partnership reported 0.29% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 37,505 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt reported 112,172 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sequoia Finance Advsr Lc has 0.37% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.09% or 1.80 million shares. American Grp Inc Inc holds 196,259 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.10M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Fdx Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cap invested in 0.16% or 6.83 million shares.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 11,721 shares to 84 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.