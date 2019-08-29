As Centene Del Com (CNC) Share Price Rose, Somerset Trust Company Increased Position; Icon Advisers Has Trimmed Position in American Water Works Company I (AWK) by $520,000 as Shares Rose

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 7,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, up from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.32. About 3.64M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in American Water Works Company I (AWK) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in American Water Works Company I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $126.9. About 653,682 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 03/05/2018 – New Customer Rates for Missouri American Water Approved by Missouri Public Service Commission; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 06/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Targets Utility Scammers for National Consumer Protection Week; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $89; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limit (NYSE:CP) by 12,926 shares to 53,590 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei has invested 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 41,561 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Com invested in 0.06% or 25,787 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma accumulated 117,330 shares. Bank owns 335 shares. California-based Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Intact stated it has 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 18,550 are owned by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability holds 500 shares. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America owns 521 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 16,033 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 289,872 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Com owns 6,400 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 8,325 shares stake.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (NYSE:IBM) by 11,721 shares to 84 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 31,923 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 18,064 shares. Fort LP accumulated 0.35% or 32,562 shares. Pointstate Capital Lp owns 0.4% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 379,188 shares. 11,190 were reported by Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc. Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 169,708 shares. Oz Management Lp holds 701,366 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 167,299 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 785,254 shares. Eminence Limited Partnership reported 2.83M shares. Gotham Asset Ltd invested in 11,473 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). D E Shaw & Inc reported 0.18% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

