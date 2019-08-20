As Centene Del Com (CNC) Market Value Rose, Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Upped Holding; Abbvie Com (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined While Blackhill Capital Has Increased Its Holding

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 9,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 186,770 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05M, up from 177,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.56. About 9.48M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 105.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 16,843 shares as the company's stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 32,865 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 16,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 6.24 million shares traded or 2.18% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS) by 9,993 shares to 4,162 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,794 shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 4.25M shares. Csat Advisory L P, a Michigan-based fund reported 218 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tributary Capital Mngmt Lc holds 22,900 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 1.81M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 47,386 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Asset holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 28,807 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 0.07% stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 0.35% or 15,000 shares. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pinebridge Lp holds 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 2,638 shares. 27,975 are held by M&T Bank & Trust Corp. 143,400 were reported by Andra Ap. Oppenheimer And Com stated it has 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.