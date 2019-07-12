As Centene Del Com (CNC) Market Valuation Declined, Cornercap Investment Counsel Upped by $2.08 Million Its Holding; Qs Investors Maintains Holding in Dte Energy Co (DTE)

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 11,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,731 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.44M, up from 112,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $130.87. About 81,544 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 14/05/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99; 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY – PROPOSED RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED BY 2022; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy: Projects Would Drive Investment of More Than $1.7B in Michigan; 23/04/2018 – DJ DTE Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DTE); 18/04/2018 – LARA: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 04/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20062 – DTE Gas Company – Prehearing May 1, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Proposes $1.7 Billion Plan To Double Renewable Energy Capacity In Michigan — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q Net $361M; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 13/03/2018 – New York loses appeal to block Millennium natgas pipeline

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 198.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 39,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,910 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 19,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 1.68 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. SHAW RUTH G also bought $248,540 worth of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 99,776 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has 0.05% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Blue Chip Ptnrs holds 82,521 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Lc invested in 9,016 shares. Intll Gp stated it has 0.03% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Moreover, Sun Life Incorporated has 0.01% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Bb&T Secs Lc owns 2,033 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund accumulated 0.1% or 3,617 shares. 21,542 are held by Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia. Gabelli Funds Limited stated it has 20,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 4,280 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. 4,687 are owned by Lifeplan. Lincoln Natl reported 0.02% stake.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 4,222 shares to 48,796 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 56,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,251 shares, and cut its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 58,910 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. California-based Endurant Capital Management LP has invested 1.15% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Destination Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sivik Healthcare Lc accumulated 1.57% or 80,000 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny invested in 7,600 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mirae Asset Invs Communication invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Viking Glob Invsts LP owns 4.20M shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd holds 22,124 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 484,222 shares. 94,182 were accumulated by Comerica Comml Bank. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested 0.18% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 1,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com Nj reported 300,995 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 4.25 million shares in its portfolio.