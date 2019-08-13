As Centene Del (CNC) Valuation Rose, Holder Roberts Glore & Company Boosted Its Stake; As Franklin Res (BEN) Share Price Declined, Carroll Financial Associates Decreased Position by $346,368

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 55.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 10,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 8,304 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 3.79M shares traded or 32.68% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES, REPORTS AUM $737.5B AT MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Net $443.2M; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT; NO TERMS; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Discovery Adds Credit Suisse; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 3.40 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franklin Resources fiscal Q3 operating revenue rises 3% Q/Q – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franklin Templeton quant ETF to invest across asset classes – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (â€œTDFâ€) Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Change – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 3,413 shares to 7,749 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc Cl A Class A (NYSE:VMW) by 1,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Avago Technologies Ltd.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Future Prospect of Global CNC Machines Market Top Trending Best Equipment in 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

