As Centene Del (CNC) Valuation Rose, Brinker Capital Has Increased by $482,936 Its Stake; As Seaboard Corp. (SEB) Shares Declined, Shareholder Third Avenue Management Has Raised Its Holding

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 295.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 9,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 12,196 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 3,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $47.11. About 2.04M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Seaboard Corp. (SEB) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 98 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The hedge fund held 1,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, up from 1,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $55 during the last trading session, reaching $4375. About 206 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More news for Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Seaboard Corporation Reports Earnings And Dividend Declaration – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. Prnewswire.com‘s article titled: “Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration – PRNewswire” and published on February 20, 2019 is yet another important article.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 6,456 shares to 77,818 shares, valued at $30.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 25,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA).

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Selective Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 7,262 shares to 20,832 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 11,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,087 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Centene To Present At Wells Fargo 2019 Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.