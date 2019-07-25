As Centene Del (CNC) Valuation Declined, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Upped Stake; Energy Fuels (UUUU) Share Price Declined While Prescott Group Capital Management Cut Its Position

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.81. About 472,687 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has risen 28.71% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.68. About 3.45 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 401,000 shares to 551,000 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Va Corp New by 204,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp.

Analysts await Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.08 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Energy Fuels Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.23% EPS growth.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 5,996 shares to 121,612 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 6,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,364 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).