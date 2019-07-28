As Centene Del (CNC) Valuation Declined, Integre Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Regions Financial (RF) Shareholder First Hawaiian Bank Lowered Stake by $353,248 as Stock Declined

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF) by 60.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 25,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,395 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 41,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 8.69M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 190.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 65,601 shares as the company's stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,071 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 19,965 shares to 26,575 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 6,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,248 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.38% or 530,505 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 0.09% or 77,791 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 265,712 shares. Numerixs Inv, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 43,000 shares. The France-based Fund has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 155,776 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 169,708 were reported by Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership. D E Shaw & holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2.60 million shares. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bridger Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.56% or 371,783 shares in its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd holds 0.12% or 42,166 shares in its portfolio. Everence Cap Management invested in 0.07% or 7,940 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 150 shares.

