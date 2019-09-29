As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Tpg-Axon Management LP Trimmed Holding by $6.17 Million; Savant Capital Has Lowered Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stake by $516,180 as Stock Rose

Tpg-Axon Management Lp decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp sold 118,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 38,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, down from 157,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 4.68M shares traded or 0.24% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 84,908 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91 million, down from 88,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 3.01 million shares traded or 75.76% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/03/2018 – Marriott’s Dividend Trade-Off — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Cap Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott Intl Property; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 06/03/2018 – Business Meetings and Social Celebrations Excite With Featured Villa Packages at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR ABOUT C$92 MLN – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Marriott International Elevates Travel Experience For Chinese Consumers With Enhanced Mobile Functionality And Global Wallet-Free Travel; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Net $398M; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR CARIBBEAN AND LATIN AMERICAN REGION, REVPAR GROWTH SHOULD SLOW A BIT; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.23; 12/04/2018 – edjuster to Exhibit at National PLRB Claims Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenview National Bank & Trust Tru Dept accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Sei reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability Corp has 1.94% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 36,992 shares. Asset Management One Com Ltd invested in 153,936 shares. Private Advisor Gp owns 13,644 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 132,097 shares. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,922 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bb&T invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Family Firm Inc holds 0.13% or 2,613 shares in its portfolio. Markston Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 29,518 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al owns 5,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Smith Salley & Associate holds 0.11% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 5,230 shares. Alexandria Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04 million for 20.13 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $709.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 22,634 shares to 125,420 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 9,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.19M for 11.13 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Financial accumulated 317 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corporation owns 710,852 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Epoch Invest Inc accumulated 4.59M shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has 1.78M shares. State Street invested in 16.63M shares. Osborne Prns Cap Management Limited Liability reported 197,925 shares. Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 452,778 shares. 1.61M are owned by D E Shaw And Communication Inc. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.04% or 167,106 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Lc owns 82,762 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Co reported 0.11% stake. Putnam Investments Ltd holds 80,888 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 22,099 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 1,964 shares. 125,149 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Tpg-Axon Management Lp, which manages about $5.78B and $47.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 50,400 shares to 216,200 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

