As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Value Rose, Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Lifted Position by $483,943; Sands Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Dollar Gen (DG)

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (DG) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 6,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 98,889 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 91,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $161.54. About 1.58 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 102.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 9,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 18,064 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 3.08M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Asset Strategies Inc owns 49,817 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Nippon Life Investors Americas stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Frontier Mgmt Com Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.45M shares. Jackson Square Partners Llc reported 2.33% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 15,657 shares. 228,213 were reported by Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership. Moreover, Btim has 0.52% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 17,569 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 304,318 shares. Scotia Inc holds 0.06% or 36,027 shares in its portfolio. Naples Advsr Ltd Liability Com, a Florida-based fund reported 9,587 shares. 18,885 were accumulated by Twin Tree Mgmt Lp. Park National Oh accumulated 0.31% or 46,505 shares. Piedmont Invest has invested 0.11% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cognios Ltd Liability Co reported 18,766 shares.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 23,600 shares to 4.34 million shares, valued at $373.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaplan Inc by 201,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.