As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Value Rose, Horizon Investment Services Boosted Position by $1.43 Million; As Incyte (INCY) Share Price Rose, Emory University Decreased by $615,158 Its Position

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 87.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 27,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 58,149 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 31,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 3.89M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Emory University decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 20.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 7,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 28,518 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 35,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.61. About 1.04 million shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 27/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TAGRISSO RECEIVES POSITIVE EU CHMP OPINION FOR 1ST-LINE TREATMENT OF EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether safety data adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – WITHOUT ADVANTAGE OVER AVAILABLE THERAPIES, LILLY WILL NEED TO EXPLORE WHETHER LOWER DOSE OF ITS RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT CAN PROVIDE EFFICACY WITHOUT SAFETY CONCERN OF THROMBOSI…; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 12/04/2018 – INTEGRAGEN SA ALINT.PA – CO’S PROPRIETARY MIRNA BIOMARKERS PREDICT EGFR TYROSINE KINASE INHIBITOR (EGFR-TKI) TREATMENT RESPONSE; 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 14,835 shares in its portfolio. 3,492 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 849,183 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0.03% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Sands Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4.34M shares. Asset One Ltd invested in 0.06% or 125,171 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 33,100 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 8,243 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.13% or 53,600 shares. Shine Inv Advisory accumulated 145 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Us Bank De has 0.01% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.05% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Hightower Advisors Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 24,269 shares. American Century Companies Inc reported 133,951 shares stake.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,870 shares to 33,690 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.