As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Value Rose, Hightower Advisors Increased Its Holding by $3.17 Million; Aqr Capital Management Increases Stake in Wpx Energy (WPX)

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 61.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 59,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 156,753 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, up from 96,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 87.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 2.23M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 5.98 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 72,943 shares to 5,797 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 210,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,588 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advisors invested in 714 shares. 1.20M are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 148,734 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 42,820 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Company accumulated 22,666 shares. Sg Americas Limited Company accumulated 51,118 shares. Vanguard holds 0.02% or 38.43M shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% or 639,859 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Limited invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.04% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 304,680 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.02% or 37,439 shares in its portfolio. Syntal Prtn Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 21,313 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 262,409 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Japan-based Nomura Holdg has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Legal And General Gp Public Limited holds 613,714 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WPX Energy Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Raymond James Associates has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 216,692 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Focused Wealth has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 200 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 205,122 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Thomas White Intl has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Strs Ohio owns 950,478 shares. 111,771 were reported by Proshare Advsr Lc. Scout Inc holds 0.26% or 243,483 shares. Winslow Management Lc accumulated 95,970 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Oz Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.22% or 701,366 shares. Moreover, Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Roberts Glore And Inc Il invested in 17,550 shares or 0.58% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) invested in 499 shares.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 52,479 shares to 522,850 shares, valued at $18.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Joint Corp by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,800 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Centene (CNC) Announces 2020 Health Insurance Marketplace Expansion – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.