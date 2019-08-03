As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Value Rose, Fiera Capital Upped Holding; Zazove Associates Upped Its Holding in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) as Market Value Were Volatile

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 591,023 shares traded or 54.33% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 105.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 12,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 24,884 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.53 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson Announces Recent Promotions NYSE:KYN – GlobeNewswire” on January 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream: The MLP Story Remains Strong, But Better Funds Available – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs – The Highest Discount In The Sector Is -5.25% – Seeking Alpha” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Management Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividends By The Numbers In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 5,304 shares valued at $80,515 was made by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn) by 3.05M shares to 58.53 million shares, valued at $64.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 6.67M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Rh (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc owns 25,671 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 144,965 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.11% or 56,195 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 16,419 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 117,003 shares. Co Commercial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 258,544 are owned by Whitnell. Da Davidson Company holds 0.03% or 99,516 shares. Glenmede Trust Comm Na holds 0% or 11,693 shares in its portfolio. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 122,192 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Llc stated it has 25,762 shares. 4,672 are held by First Manhattan Commerce. Carroll Associates holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 125,415 are owned by Weiss Asset L P.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 17,561 shares to 80,332 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Massachusets Qlt Mun (NMT) by 55,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,215 shares, and cut its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 34,700 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP reported 172 shares or 0% of all its holdings. B & T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management reported 0.48% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.29% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated invested in 268 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 28,391 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Icon Advisers holds 0.24% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 44,822 shares. Schroder Inv Management Gru Inc stated it has 232 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridger Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 371,783 shares. C M Bidwell holds 0.01% or 110 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mngmt stated it has 112,172 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 2.78 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Southpoint Cap Ltd Partnership owns 1.30M shares for 2.93% of their portfolio.