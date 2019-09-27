As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Rose, Vantage Investment Partners Increased Its Holding; Miura Global Management Raised Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $3.67 Million

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.22 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 6.85M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix subscriber growth beats on strong original content; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 21/03/2018 – VPN.com Puts Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Notice About Security Risks & VPN Ban; 21/05/2018 – The Obamas say they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples” with their Netflix production deal; 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix; 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former U.S. National Security Advisor and UN Ambassador Susan Rice to Its Board; 18/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Picks Up Ice Cube’s Modern Christmas Carol ‘Humbug’; 10/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Noted former Chicago police detective not amused by Netflix comedian’s parody

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 175.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 346,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 543,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.49 million, up from 197,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 4.32M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Netflix Stock Fell Tuesday – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Hyper Growth Is in Amazon Stockâ€™s Past – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Trade Now – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Why itâ€™s bullish that Netflix, Beyond Meat, and other momentum stocks are struggling now – MarketWatch” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: iQiyi vs. Netflix – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

