As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosted Its Holding; Jackson Square Partners Stake in Haemonetics Mass Com (HAE) Has Increased by $16.35 Million

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Haemonetics Corp Mass Com (HAE) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 187,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.84M, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp Mass Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $121.08. About 526,843 shares traded or 29.85% up from the average. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ SHR $2.00 – $2.30; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE); 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.22

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 5.13M shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 24,046 shares to 66,618 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 114,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,934 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Capital Mgmt Gru has invested 0.61% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.01% stake. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd invested in 14,837 shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 1,233 shares. 329,127 are held by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp holds 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 320,778 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.06% or 21,800 shares. Wright Ser holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 33,721 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc accumulated 565,364 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% or 265,712 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Aldebaran Fincl, a Tennessee-based fund reported 43,140 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd, New York-based fund reported 147,600 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 76,293 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $64.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,528 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bancorp & Tru Co invested 0.03% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). 1.00M are owned by Franklin Resources Incorporated. Axiom Intll Limited Liability De reported 0.06% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 13,700 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corporation has 133,920 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Counselors Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 2,325 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 164,888 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 228,732 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Eagle Asset has 0.26% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 20,589 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Moreover, Amer Century Companies has 0.07% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Sei Invs holds 169,349 shares.