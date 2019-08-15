As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Rose, Miller Investment Management LP Increased by $11.38 Million Its Position; As Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Stock Value Rose, Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Lowered Its Stake by $501,012

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 214,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 453,990 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11 million, up from 239,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 4.48 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $503.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 542,883 shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Chiefs Sign Third-Round LB Dorian O’Daniel; 30/05/2018 – BW LPG SEES OPEX AT ABOUT $8,000 PER DAY PER VESSEL GOING FORWARD, EXCLUDING DRY DOCKING AND GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES -CEO; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY USD $441 MLN ON A NAV TO NAV BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Gas-Shipping Company BW LPG Makes Buyout Bid for Dorian LPG; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dorian LPG Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPG); 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG SAYS BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service to Cooperate on Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG Proposes to Combine With Dorian in All-Stk Transaction Valued at USD $1.1 B; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: Board of Directors Will Review BW’s Proposal in Consultation With Fincl and Legal Advisors

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vantage Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 197,024 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company owns 426,139 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Globeflex Ltd Partnership reported 20,108 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Enterprise Finance Corporation invested in 893 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 18,064 shares. Mirae Asset Company Ltd accumulated 110,929 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund holds 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 8,215 shares. Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Company accumulated 21,507 shares. Advisory Serv Net Llc reported 6,850 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Davenport And Limited Company owns 5,641 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 1.53 million shares.

