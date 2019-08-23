As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Rose, M&T Bank Has Boosted Position; As Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Shares Declined, Kestrel Investment Management Has Upped Stake

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 121.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 15,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 27,975 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 12,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 3.62M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 205,439 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dubuque State Bank Trust Company reported 162 shares. Cordasco Fincl holds 0.07% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Colony Group Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 187,883 shares. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 379,188 shares. Natixis holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 533,533 shares. Healthcor Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.02M shares. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 612 shares. Hexavest holds 0.39% or 573,696 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund holds 0.1% or 8,215 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.09% or 1.80M shares in its portfolio.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32,529 shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $318.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,855 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

