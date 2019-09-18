As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Rose, Consolidated Investment Group Boosted by $858,000 Its Holding; Nbw Capital Has Increased Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Holding

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 2,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 53,314 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, up from 51,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $157.3. About 760,827 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 37.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, up from 44,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 4.37M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $190.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 27,800 shares to 22,700 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,753 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Ltd, New York-based fund reported 782,418 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Company has 23,087 shares. 42.81 million were reported by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. Moreover, Jennison Associate Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Schroder Grp Inc has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hexavest accumulated 547,908 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Moreover, Massachusetts Ser Ma has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Third Point Limited invested 1.54% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 3.71M shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 1.28M shares. Gyroscope Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.3% or 15,533 shares. Northeast Consultants owns 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,400 shares. Argent reported 22,907 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 10,778 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 3,000 shares.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $363.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 16,535 shares to 322,669 shares, valued at $6.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI) by 74,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 741,564 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corporation (Re (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Associate stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 3,990 are held by Newman Dignan & Sheerar. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Services invested in 2.35% or 33,872 shares. Capital Global Invsts owns 6.14M shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Cls Investments Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 723 shares. 5,904 are held by Tci Wealth Advsr Inc. Moreover, Ariel Invests Limited Com has 0.68% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,458 shares stake. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 800 shares. Security National Tru Com stated it has 261 shares. 2,008 are held by Monarch Capital Management Inc. Huntington Bancorp reported 0.75% stake. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.68% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.42% or 26,123 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Capital Mngmt LP owns 690,169 shares.