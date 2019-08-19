As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Rose, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Increased Position by $402,800; Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Shareholder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Raised Stake by $377,226

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 37,660 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 30,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 218,347 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 709.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 11,327 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, up from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 55,605 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 30/04/2018 – CorpU to Fuel Innovation and Supply Chain Excellence for Campbell Soup Company; 21/04/2018 – DJ Campbell Soup Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPB); 05/04/2018 – Campbell Names Possible CEO Successor Amid Sales Slump (Correct); 19/03/2018 – Mark Alexander, President of Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, to Leave Campbell; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Reorganizes to Find New Food Opportunities, Shore Up Core Business; 15/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Co Announces CEO Transition Plan; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits; company cuts forecast, to review portfolio; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Posts $619M 3Q Impairment Charges Related to Campbell Fresh; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Completes Acquisition Of Snyder’s-Lance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Advisors Asset Management has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Tru Department Mb Bancshares N A has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Franklin Resources, a California-based fund reported 9,913 shares. D E Shaw & Comm holds 0.05% or 958,258 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bankshares The has 0.02% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Laffer invested 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.45% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Raymond James Service holds 14,965 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 8,709 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 6,839 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors accumulated 22,024 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 10,464 shares. New York-based M&T Retail Bank Corporation has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 8,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

