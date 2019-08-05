As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Price Rose, Rudman Errol M Has Lifted Stake by $5.95 Million; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Upped Position in Macys (M) by $4.99 Million

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 78.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 112,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 254,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51 million, up from 142,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 3.15M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.99% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 10.87M shares traded or 18.33% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 12/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $31 TARGET PRICE; 18/03/2018 – M: #shoptalk18 mobile checkout will roll out to all @Macys stores this year; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $31; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL REMAIN WITH CO IN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT CO DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s: Hoguet Will Continue in CFO Role Until Successor Named; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – SET A NEW APPROACH TO ITS BUSINESS IN CHINA; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – RAISES EARNINGS AND SALES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sachem Head Capital Lp reported 3.79% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Trust Of Vermont reported 76 shares stake. British Columbia Inv Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ironwood Finance Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Creative Planning holds 12,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Associate invested in 266,401 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Icon Advisers holds 44,822 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt stated it has 46,636 shares. 418,200 were reported by Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership. 6,865 are held by Brookstone Capital. Assetmark stated it has 355,339 shares. Quantbot LP accumulated 224,834 shares. Cypress Mgmt Llc (Wy) owns 400 shares. Scout Investments has 0.26% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 177,063 shares.

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 23,000 shares to 201,783 shares, valued at $16.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

