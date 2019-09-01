As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Price Rose, Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosted Holding; Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Holding Has Increased by Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 102.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 9,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 18,064 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 152,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The institutional investor held 305,566 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 153,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $848.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 472,899 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 07/03/2018 Pacific Biosciences Enhances Performance and Affordability of Key Applications on the Sequel System; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Biosciences of California , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACB); 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA – AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING “2D” SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Architects reported 0.03% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 126,500 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Company owns 0.21% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 1.01M shares. Barclays Plc owns 355,433 shares. Texas-based Moody Bancshares Trust Division has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 5,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 80,000 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 11.14 million shares in its portfolio. 2.76M are held by State Street Corporation. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 122,900 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 12,562 shares. Citigroup holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 2.25 million shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Management Ltd holds 305,566 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 515,900 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 63,402 shares.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,076 shares to 4,426 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,469 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.