As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Price Rose, Horizon Investment Services Has Increased Its Stake; Ametek New (AME) Share Value Rose While Palisade Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 87.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 27,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 58,149 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 31,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.53M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 29.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 27,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The hedge fund held 122,272 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, up from 94,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 1.66 million shares traded or 39.49% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset has 38,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zacks Inv invested in 15,597 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Captrust Fin owns 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 2,712 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc owns 156,735 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.04% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Bp Public Ltd Co holds 25,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has invested 0.02% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Whittier Communication Of Nevada Inc holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Argent Capital Management Ltd Com holds 601,862 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Global Americas reported 0.86% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Private Ocean Limited Co has 280 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Snyder Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.99% or 253,210 shares. 287,937 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Ww Asset Mngmt owns 14,323 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 316,041 shares to 806,092 shares, valued at $27.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn) by 4.51 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Quaker Chem Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,701 shares to 137,595 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.