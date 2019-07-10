As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Price Declined, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Raised by $490,939 Its Holding; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position Held by Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 4.78M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 9,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 83,365 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, up from 74,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $168.8. About 13.67 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 10,760 shares to 20,044 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 13,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,530 shares, and cut its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).

