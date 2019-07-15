As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Trimmed Holding by $2.16 Million; Lord Abbett & Company Has Cut Holding in Amdocs LTD Shs (DOX) by $4.01 Million

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 14,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,696 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.80 million, down from 87,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.2. About 1.81 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 74,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.20M, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 219,042 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 38.89% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CNC’s profit will be $516.70 million for 10.84 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 63,898 shares to 362,470 shares, valued at $13.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flextronics Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 95,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 58,149 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 142,825 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 32,562 shares or 0.35% of the stock. City Hldg Company stated it has 280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Comerica Natl Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 12,042 shares. Eminence Cap Lp has invested 2.24% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1.18M shares. Ranger Inv LP has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 25,668 were reported by Cadence Ltd Llc. Bp Public Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 48,000 shares. Moreover, Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 8,090 shares. Endurant Capital LP reported 54,995 shares.

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. DOX’s profit will be $143.99 million for 15.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.96% EPS growth.