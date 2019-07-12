As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Declined, Roberts Glore & Company Has Increased Position by $467,725; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Price Declined, Convergence Investment Partners Has Increased Stake

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 298.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 27,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,248 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 9,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 8.24 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.86B market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 9.57 million shares traded or 6.62% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 1,761 shares to 5,684 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,475 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Cap Lc accumulated 7,150 shares. Optimum Investment stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Monroe Fincl Bank And Tru Mi stated it has 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Weik Cap Management reported 1.61% stake. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 1.35% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Permanens LP invested in 0% or 307 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 116,955 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Liability holds 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 20,083 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation invested in 0.21% or 20,405 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 56,676 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. 58,819 were reported by Connable Office Inc. National Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.24 million shares. 158,537 are owned by Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc. Icon Advisers Incorporated Commerce, a Colorado-based fund reported 16,800 shares. First Citizens Bank & Tru Company holds 0.57% or 109,370 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.