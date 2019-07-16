As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Declined, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Raised by $33.98 Million Its Position; High Pointe Capital Management Upped Its Total Sa (TOT) Stake by $372,350

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 175.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 641,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.49 million, up from 366,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 4.02 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 106.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 6,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,150 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, up from 6,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 2.68M shares traded or 71.04% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OIL MARKET IS NOT FULLY REBALANCED; 28/05/2018 – Total Launches Zinia 2 Development in Deep Offshore Block 17 Near Angola; 14/03/2018 – REG-TOTAL TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 28/03/2018 – Contify Energy: Total Becomes a Founding Partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to Invest in the New Energy Sector in China; 13/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 60 FROM EUR 57; 09/05/2018 – Haiti: Total Sells Its Retail Business; 04/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 56 EUROS FROM 54.5 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – Total: Main Indicators; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: LOWER SPENDING BY OIL INDUSTRY WILL SHOW UP IN 5 YRS; 10/04/2018 – Total: Investment in the Project Will Be About $5B

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 80,000 shares to 833,289 shares, valued at $100.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 182,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,780 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C Grp Incorporated A S owns 187,306 shares. 1.23 million were reported by Tcw Group Inc. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cwm Ltd Com holds 2,872 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership accumulated 0.09% or 678,797 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 2,638 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 5,159 shares. Quantres Asset Management Limited accumulated 10,200 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus reported 38,744 shares. Petrus Tru Company Lta reported 6,714 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1,942 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt accumulated 9,930 shares. Epoch Inc reported 2.38M shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,880 shares to 18,570 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.