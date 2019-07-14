As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Declined, Bloom Tree Partners Lifted Its Holding; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Cut Position

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.05 million shares traded or 33.55% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results From a Study of CHANTIX(R)/CHAMPIX(R) (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 475,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 819,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54 million, up from 344,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 5.84 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs reported 35,224 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.37 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 600 are held by North Star Inv Mgmt Corp. Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Balyasny Asset Llc has invested 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.11% or 961,972 shares. Chevy Chase Tru, Maryland-based fund reported 344,684 shares. Moreover, Tower Capital Lc (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 7,364 shares. The Ohio-based Private Co Na has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.06% or 587,436 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 12,402 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 14,837 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sivik Global Healthcare Lc invested in 1.57% or 80,000 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 131,983 shares to 335,010 shares, valued at $55.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,203 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bank Trust accumulated 0.3% or 44,175 shares. S&Co Incorporated holds 28,941 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cap International Sarl holds 36,300 shares. Fcg Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Blb&B Advsr Limited Com holds 1.59% or 318,488 shares in its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsrs stated it has 36,455 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Sfmg Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Asset Mngmt has invested 0.81% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.24% stake. Lowe Brockenbrough holds 0.84% or 142,077 shares in its portfolio. 6,513 are held by Towercrest Mngmt. Spc Inc invested in 0.09% or 9,695 shares. Charter Trust Co holds 255,105 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Scholtz And Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,150 shares. Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 14,872 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.