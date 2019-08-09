As Centene Del (CNC) Shares Rose, Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Upped Its Position; Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holder Venbio Select Advisor Has Increased Position

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 8.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.08M, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39B market cap company. The stock increased 5.63% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 5.73M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 102.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 9,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 18,064 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 4.33M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 34,104 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0.01% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Advisory Net, Georgia-based fund reported 15,438 shares. Personal Cap Advsr stated it has 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 0.08% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). State Street Corp accumulated 0% or 273,890 shares. Rhenman Partners Asset Mngmt Ab has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Hightower Advisors has 0.01% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 41,156 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 411,381 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,354 shares. Fred Alger invested in 0.01% or 85,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 2,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 9,442 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 70,000 shares stake.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 935,601 shares to 3.86 million shares, valued at $283.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outlook Therapeutics Inc by 595,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,999 shares, and cut its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $439,525 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corporation owns 83,572 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 0.01% or 14,600 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 57,586 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prns Mngmt holds 0.11% or 82,931 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Cap Mngmt Lc Nj stated it has 300,995 shares. Blackrock owns 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 36.54M shares. 80,000 were reported by Sivik Global Ltd Liability. Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Somerset Tru owns 15,964 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Southpoint Advisors Limited Partnership holds 2.93% or 1.30M shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Co owns 5.48 million shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Gp Limited Partnership has 1.14% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 565,364 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Gulf Interest Bancorporation (Uk) Limited reported 99,710 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.15% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.